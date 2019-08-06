SIDNEY - Ann Bean passed peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1944. Ann is now watching over her husband George; their children Cara, Betty and companion Steve, Brian and wife Becka, Weldon and wife Cindy; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sister Dawn; and long time friends, Mary and Merle, Judy and so many more.Ann, Mom, and Grammy, we love you and miss you. Thank you for being the loving person you were. There will be no services.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 6, 2019