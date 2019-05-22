SKOWHEGAN - Ann A. Lagassey, 58, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019. She was born in Skowhegan on June 21, 1960, the daughter of Pauline (Barrieult) and Albert Lagassey.Ann graduated from Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1978. She went on to work for a time as a home health aide. Ann enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren.Ann is survived by her daughter Jessica Washburn; grandchildren Ekhayo and Kya Fairley; brothers Patrick Lagassey and Wayne Lagassey; niece Alyssa Lagassey and nephew Terry Lagassey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water Street, Skowhegan with Fr. Jim Nadeau officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Skowhegan. Memorial donations may be made to the:Somerset Humane Society PO Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on May 22, 2019