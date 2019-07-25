NORRIDGEWOCK - Anita N. (Nicolas) Mullen, 84, passed away July 15, 2019, at her home in Norridgewock. She was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Canada, the daughter of Pamphile and Antoinette (Couture) Nicolas.
She was educated in the schools of Jackman.
Anita is survived by a daughter, Tina Worster and husband, Lowell, of Jackman; stepdaughter, Paula Crockett of Skowhegan; two sisters, Ninette Dubois and husband, Henry, of Oakland, Raymonde Edgar of Jackman; brother, Leandre Nicolas and wife, Odette, of Ste George, Canada; grandchildren, Clay Oliver of Jackman, Travis Oliver and wife Becky of Jackman, Wade Oliver of Virgina, Than Oliver of Jackman, Kristy Griffin and husband Darell of Jackman, Clint Worster of Portland; eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patty Oliver.
There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Anita's memory to a .
Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019