WATERVILLE - Anita L. Farrell, 86, went to be with her Lord on August 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Anita was born July 19, 1933 in Winslow, the daughter of Placide and Georgiana Gagne.
Anita worked at Hathaway and then operated a daycare for 23 years. She was know by all her "babies" as Memere. She had a great love for family.
Anita is predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Arthur and her second husband, Daniel; her brother, Alfred and sisters, Carmeline, Jeannette and Juliette; also a special son-in-law, Lee.
She is survived by her five children, Vanessa and her son, Jim; Todd; Michelle and her son, Josh; Brad and his wife, Angel and children, Joshua and Kyanne; Lisa and her husband, Tony and children, Taylor and Abby; her sister, Marjorie and husband Dino; many nieces and nephews; and many great-grandchildren, who she loved very much.
Visitation will be held at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Waterville on Friday, September 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
The Alzheimer's
Association
225 N. Michigan Ave.
Floor 17
Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 31, 2019