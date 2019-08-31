Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita L. Farrell. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Church 116 Silver St Waterville , ME View Map Burial Following Services St. Francis Catholic Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Anita L. Farrell, 86, went to be with her Lord on August 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Anita was born July 19, 1933 in Winslow, the daughter of Placide and Georgiana Gagne.Anita worked at Hathaway and then operated a daycare for 23 years. She was know by all her "babies" as Memere. She had a great love for family.Anita is predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Arthur and her second husband, Daniel; her brother, Alfred and sisters, Carmeline, Jeannette and Juliette; also a special son-in-law, Lee.She is survived by her five children, Vanessa and her son, Jim; Todd; Michelle and her son, Josh; Brad and his wife, Angel and children, Joshua and Kyanne; Lisa and her husband, Tony and children, Taylor and Abby; her sister, Marjorie and husband Dino; many nieces and nephews; and many great-grandchildren, who she loved very much.Visitation will be held at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Waterville on Friday, September 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville on Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toThe Alzheimer'sAssociation225 N. Michigan Ave.Floor 17Chicago, IL 60601 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

