Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Bolduc Bouchard. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Anita Bolduc Bouchard, 93 of Waterville, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at Inland Hospital, Waterville. She was born on June 13, 1925, to the parents Henry and Irma Bolduc. She was raised in Waterville and attended Mount Merci and St. Francis schools.



She was employed by Keyes Fiber, Emery Brown and Mount Saint Joseph hospital.



Anita married Eugene Bouchard (who passed away in 2003) they were married for 50-plus years. When newlywed, they lived in Portland, New York City where she modeled, and Fort Lauderdale Fla., as well as Miami, before returning to Waterville.



She enjoyed family outings the best, always loving the company of family and friends.



She was predeceased by her parents; bothers, Emile, Lawrence, Nelson, Wilfred, Louis, Leo Bolduc, and one sister, Sadie Morneau.



Anita is survived by three children, Jan Gagne and her husband, Robert of Oakland, Jeff Bouchard and his wife, Heather, of Virginia, and Caroline Luce and her husband, Wade of Clinton; as well as grandchildren, Richard Compagnon and his fiancé, Suzanne Cote and Ryan Gagne; many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to the nurses and CNAs at Inland Hospital, who gave her the greatest of care.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville.



An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







WATERVILLE - Anita Bolduc Bouchard, 93 of Waterville, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at Inland Hospital, Waterville. She was born on June 13, 1925, to the parents Henry and Irma Bolduc. She was raised in Waterville and attended Mount Merci and St. Francis schools.She was employed by Keyes Fiber, Emery Brown and Mount Saint Joseph hospital.Anita married Eugene Bouchard (who passed away in 2003) they were married for 50-plus years. When newlywed, they lived in Portland, New York City where she modeled, and Fort Lauderdale Fla., as well as Miami, before returning to Waterville.She enjoyed family outings the best, always loving the company of family and friends.She was predeceased by her parents; bothers, Emile, Lawrence, Nelson, Wilfred, Louis, Leo Bolduc, and one sister, Sadie Morneau.Anita is survived by three children, Jan Gagne and her husband, Robert of Oakland, Jeff Bouchard and his wife, Heather, of Virginia, and Caroline Luce and her husband, Wade of Clinton; as well as grandchildren, Richard Compagnon and his fiancé, Suzanne Cote and Ryan Gagne; many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the nurses and CNAs at Inland Hospital, who gave her the greatest of care.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville.An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close