AUGUSTA - Angela (Olmsted) Crocker, of Augusta, Maine, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 (she would have found the date hilarious), surrounded by family and loved ones, following a four-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She kept working throughout her treatments, only having to resign a couple months ago. She was a 22-year employee of Hannaford Markets, mostly at the Forest Avenue store in Portland, and more recently at the Cony Circle Hannaford in Augusta. She was a warrior, battling her disease with Immense courage and determination, never giving up the fight.
Angela was born in Presque Isle, Maine, in September of 1973, and grew up in the St. John Valley, graduating from Wisdom Jr./Sr. High School in 1992. She attended the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, where she met her soulmate, Adam Crocker. They were married Oct. 31, 1998, and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Ang was a self-confessed geek and goth, loved the arts in all forms, charmed any animal she ever met, and believed passionately in the rights of everyone to be who they are.
She Is survived by her husband, Adam Crocker of Augusta; her mother, Suzanne Olmsted of Winthrop; and her father and stepmother, Woody and Emily Olmsted of Virginia; three sisters, Melody Olmsted of Winthrop, Kristin (and Christopher) Cough of Ellsworth, Damienne (and Richard) King of Maryland; one brother, Victor Olmsted of Virginia; and five nieces, Dammienne (and Jared) Jarvis of Washington state, Jasmine and Nivera Cough of Ellsworth, Autumn King of Maryland, and Halye Williams of New Auburn; nephew, Joshua Olmsted of Warren; as well as several grandnieces/nephews; and her kitty, MOOK.
She was predeceased by her twin sister, Karen Mary; and her beloved mother-in-law, Betty Crocker.
Plans for a celebration of her life will be shared later.
Donations in her memory can be made to:
DEW Haven
Maine Zoo & Rescue
918 Pond Road
Mt. Vernon, ME 04352,
(207) 293-2837
DewHaven.ME
@gmail.com
or to any reputable breast cancer association.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 11, 2019