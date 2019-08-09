Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Graveside service 1:00 PM Sand Hill Cemetery Sand Hill Road, Somerville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERVILLE - Angela Ann Philbrick, 36, of Frye Road, died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2019, at Lincoln Health Miles Campus, Damariscotta, Maine. She was born in Fitchburg, Mass. on Jan. 12, 1983, the daughter of Harry E. Philbrick Sr. and Patricia Ann (Vaillancourt) Philbrick.



Angela was a graduate of Erskine Academy of China and she received a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine at Augusta.



She was a loving mother to her three daughters and a loving aunt to her niece and nephew and the many children whom she gave encouragement and inspiration to in life. She gave whatever she could to them to help them to see and do things they may have not gotten the opportunity to do.



She was a strong person who had overcome many obstacles in her life. She fought through and persevered through all of them even though at times it seemed impossible to her.



The greatest joy in her life was her three beautiful daughters whom she absolutely lived for. They were her whole life and her passion. There was nothing that she would not have done for them.



She was a loving and caring wife to her husband and showed him that, sometimes even in the darkest moments, there is always hope for better times.



Angela was employed by Hussey's General Store in Windsor. She worked in the grocery department, pumped gas and helped do grain. She had many customers that would look just for her to help them. She also trained many of the new employees that started after her.



Surviving is her husband, Timothy M. Dostie of Somerville; her parents of Waldoboro; three daughters: Bianca Ann Dostie, Ashlyn Kayson Dostie and Samantha Rose Dostie, all of Somerville and one brother, Harry E. Philbrick Jr. of Warren.



There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13t, at 1 p.m., at Sand Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, Somerville, with Pastor Brian Richie, officiating.



Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor, Maine.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be sent to:



The Angela Memorial Fund c/o KV Federal



Credit Union



316 West River Road



Augusta ME, 04330



Donations go to the



benefit of her children.







