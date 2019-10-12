WATERVILLE - Andrew Tyler Severy, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 19, 1991 in Augusta, the son of Andrew Severy and Billie Jo Brann. Tyler enjoyed playing guitar and being with his dog, Bruno. Tyler was a peoples person with a contagious laugh that always brightened up a room. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Leon Severy and grandmother, Dorothy Brann. Tyler is survived by his father, Andrew Severy and wife, Christine of Litchfield, his mother, Billie Jo Brann and her partner, Donnie Armstrong of Monmouth; sister, Brittany Waterhouse of Gardiner; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 12, 2019