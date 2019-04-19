Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINSLOW - Anastatia Fuller Huard Dennis, 97, left her earthly home, April 13, 2019 for her heavenly mansion when she passed away peacefully at Lakewood Continuing Care Center. She was born Dec. 9, 1921, in Livermore Falls, Maine, the daughter of Alton H. Fuller and Nellie (Crowley) Fuller. She was the 2nd child of four children: Arthur, Eileen and Desmond Fuller.She attended high school at MCI in Pittsfield, Maine.Ann married Lawrence Huard of Winslow on Jan. 3, 1942. This union brought Ann her first child, Randy Huard. Unfortunately, she became a widow in 1944 when her husband was killed during the Normandy France Invasion of WWII. Ann married again on June 5, 1948, to Sylvio J. Dennis of Winslow,. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and three more children, Cynthia and twins Joy and Jill, before Sylvio's passing in 2011.Ann worked in many different career fields during her lifetime. She worked for the American Woolen Mill in Pittsfield and North Vassalboro and the Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland. She also was employed at the Hathaway Shirt Factory in Waterville and the Diamond Match Company in Oakland. After travelling west, she worked for Hughes Aircraft and AMPEX Electronics in California. After returning to New England, she began work at Pratt and Whitney and EML, Electronic Music Laboratories in Vernon, Conn. Ann eventually settled back in Winslow. She finished her working years waitressing for Ken's Family Restaurant and The Eating House.Ann had many talents and hobbies. She was an amazing dancer. She was also a beautiful knitter, crocheter, seamstress, quilter and gardener. Many people have been recipients of her quilts, blankets and mittens that she lovingly made and donated. As the years progressed, her favorite activity was her days in the sun and fresh air and enjoying her family while watching the sun set at Camp.Ann was predeceased by her parents, siblings and spouses.She is survived by her younger brother, Desmond Fuller of Plano, Texas; son Randy Huard and spouse Connie Huard of Winslow, daughters Cynthia (Dennis) Nordby and spouse Wes Nordby of Minden, Nev., Joy (Dennis) Roberge and spouse Scott Roberge of Vassalboro, and Jill (Dennis) Vigue and spouse Rick Vigue of Winslow. Ann had eight grandchildren, Mike and Mark Huard, Kevin Arnold, Heather Beaster, Ricky Vigue, Ashley, Kylee and Nicholas Roberge; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Huard and Malyn and Cameron Beaster; nieces and nephews, Desmond Fuller Jr., Vicki Vanderhoof, Dottie Potts and Danny Fuller; dear friends and extended family, Darrolyn Weston, the Denis family and the Moyen family.We would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care and Beacon Hospice for all their care and support during Ann's final year.Funeral arrangements by Direct Cremations of Maine.A graveside gathering will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.Just as we at her side said with sadness "She is gone…", the others who have gone before her exclaimed with jubilation, "Look, here she comes!"Donations in memory of Ann can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospita lP.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908







