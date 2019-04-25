Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Funeral service 1:00 PM Solon Congregational Church Solon , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Amelia Kaye Corson, 19 days old, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Amelia was born on March 28, 2019, the daughter of Daniel Corson and Ashley Clement. She was born premature at 23 weeks gestation. She arrived at 3:04 a.m., weighed 1 pound 2 ounces, and measured 10.8 inches. She was born en caul, which reflected her uniqueness right from the start. In spite of being born premature, she fought courageously until the very end.



Her nurses always commented on how feisty and beautiful she was. She was baptized by a chaplain at the hospital with many of her family members gathered around her. She passed away peacefully in her parents' arms. Although her life on earth was brief, she will always be loved beyond measure.



Special thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for Amelia during her stay in the NICU at Maine Medical Center in Portland, as well as the PACT team for their unwavering support.



Amelia's father, Daniel Corson passed away unexpectedly two days later.



She is survived by her mother, Ashley Clement; and brother, Zayden Corson, of Madison, maternal grandmother, Sheila Dean of Madison, paternal grandmother, Ann Kerby, of Portland, maternal grandfather, Randall Clement of Fairfield, paternal grandfather, Ernest Corson, of Athens; maternal great-grandmothers, Doris Dean of Madison and Nancy Clement of Benton, paternal great-grandfather, Robert Wellman and his wife, Shirlene, of Norridgewock, paternal great-grandmother, Clara Corson of Canaan; paternal great-great-grandmother, Reta Jones; aunt, Sara Wellman of Portland, uncles Dillon Wellman of Athens, Adam Peters, of Madison, and Jesse Clement of Fairfield; also, many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.



Amelia was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Vigue and maternal grandfathers, Carroll Dean and Dennis Clement.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at the Solon Congregational Church in Solon.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MADISON - Amelia Kaye Corson, 19 days old, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Amelia was born on March 28, 2019, the daughter of Daniel Corson and Ashley Clement. She was born premature at 23 weeks gestation. She arrived at 3:04 a.m., weighed 1 pound 2 ounces, and measured 10.8 inches. She was born en caul, which reflected her uniqueness right from the start. In spite of being born premature, she fought courageously until the very end.Her nurses always commented on how feisty and beautiful she was. She was baptized by a chaplain at the hospital with many of her family members gathered around her. She passed away peacefully in her parents' arms. Although her life on earth was brief, she will always be loved beyond measure.Special thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for Amelia during her stay in the NICU at Maine Medical Center in Portland, as well as the PACT team for their unwavering support.Amelia's father, Daniel Corson passed away unexpectedly two days later.She is survived by her mother, Ashley Clement; and brother, Zayden Corson, of Madison, maternal grandmother, Sheila Dean of Madison, paternal grandmother, Ann Kerby, of Portland, maternal grandfather, Randall Clement of Fairfield, paternal grandfather, Ernest Corson, of Athens; maternal great-grandmothers, Doris Dean of Madison and Nancy Clement of Benton, paternal great-grandfather, Robert Wellman and his wife, Shirlene, of Norridgewock, paternal great-grandmother, Clara Corson of Canaan; paternal great-great-grandmother, Reta Jones; aunt, Sara Wellman of Portland, uncles Dillon Wellman of Athens, Adam Peters, of Madison, and Jesse Clement of Fairfield; also, many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.Amelia was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Vigue and maternal grandfathers, Carroll Dean and Dennis Clement.A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at the Solon Congregational Church in Solon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close