WESTPORT ISLAND - Althea Marion Fitch-Cromwell of 643 Main Road, Westport Island, passed away peacefully at home, on the morning of March 19, 2019 after a brief illness, just ten days prior to her 82nd birthday. She was surrounded and cared for by her three sons in her final hours.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Althea Marion Fitch-Cromwell.
At Althea's request, she will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be scattered at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden in the summer of 2019. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. A story of her life can be found at www.directcremationofmaine.com and the family would encourage any and all who visit to share their memories and photos of Althea.
In lieu of flowers, Althea requested that memorial contributions be made to Midcoast Humane, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, the Dresden Historical Society, the Wiscasset Ambulance Service or the Westport Island Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Direct Cremation of Maine
182 Waldo Avenue
Belfast, ME 04915
207-338-1433
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019