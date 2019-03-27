Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Althea Marion Fitch-Cromwell. View Sign

WESTPORT ISLAND - Althea Marion Fitch-Cromwell of 643 Main Road, Westport Island, passed away peacefully at home, on the morning of March 19, 2019 after a brief illness, just ten days prior to her 82nd birthday. She was surrounded and cared for by her three sons in her final hours.



At Althea's request, she will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be scattered at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden in the summer of 2019. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. A story of her life can be found at



In lieu of flowers, Althea requested that memorial contributions be made to Midcoast Humane, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, the Dresden Historical Society, the Wiscasset Ambulance Service or the Westport Island Helping Hands Food Pantry.







WESTPORT ISLAND - Althea Marion Fitch-Cromwell of 643 Main Road, Westport Island, passed away peacefully at home, on the morning of March 19, 2019 after a brief illness, just ten days prior to her 82nd birthday. She was surrounded and cared for by her three sons in her final hours.At Althea's request, she will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be scattered at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden in the summer of 2019. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. A story of her life can be found at www.directcremationofmaine.com and the family would encourage any and all who visit to share their memories and photos of Althea.In lieu of flowers, Althea requested that memorial contributions be made to Midcoast Humane, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, the Dresden Historical Society, the Wiscasset Ambulance Service or the Westport Island Helping Hands Food Pantry. Funeral Home Direct Cremation of Maine

182 Waldo Avenue

Belfast , ME 04915

207-338-1433 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close