NEW SHARON - Alma Mabel Burgess, 93, of New Sharon, passed away at her home Sunday morning, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born in New Sharon, July 7, 1925, the daughter of Henry Warren Parlin and Blanche Fickett. Alma met her husband, Richard, their senior year at New Sharon High, where she was valedictorian of the graduating class of 13 students in 1942. She and Richard married the next year, Dec. 5, 1943. The following year Richard was drafted into the Air Force for World War II. He returned in 1945, and they started a family in 1946. They were blessed with four beautiful children.Alma was a member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of the order of the Eastern Star. She worked as a secretary at Bass Shoe, and also as a secretary for UMF for 27 years (1967-1991). She attended the Bangor Maine School of Commerce (now Husson University).Alma refereed basketball as a national girl's basketball official for 25 years (1948-1973). She also enjoyed skiing, travelling, camping, dancing, and playing cards.She is survived by her four children, Dennis Burgess and his wife, Deborah, of Virginia, Sandra McIntyre and her husband, Michael, of Palmyra, Bonnie Gardner and her husband, Donald, of New Sharon, and Scott Burgess and his wife, Corey, of New Hampshire. One dear sister-in-law, Verna Parlin of Mercer; and sisters-in-law, Martha Bosworth, and Mary Huff; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer MacDonald, Jeffery Burgess, Julie Powers, Jason and Joanne McIntyre, Katie Conway, Kimberly and Ben Gardner, Bailey and Paul Burgess; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; brothers, Lewis and Oscar Parlin; a sister, Elsie Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert Huff.Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, a memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Merrill officiating. Interment will be in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.







137 Farmington Falls Road

Farmington , ME 04938

