SMITHFIELD - Allen Curtis Willette, 50, passed away April 22, 2019 at his home in Smithfield. He was born April 8, 1969 in Waterville, the son of *Lynda R. (Thomas) Dunaway and Ernest N. and wife, Carline Willette.
He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1987, and worked 26 years for Zimba as a drywaller/plasterer. He loved to discuss Civil War, fishing, target practicing and sitting by the fire and stream.
Allen is survived by two daughters, Chelsey Smith and husband, Ryan of Smithfield, Mackenzie Willette of Skowhegan, son, Trapper Willette of Skowhegan; sister, Cheryl Elliott and husband, Chris of Fairfield, two brothers, Earl Hall and wife, Sheree of Fairfield, Timothy Hall and partner, Paul of Monmouth; father, Ernest Willette and wife, Carlene of Fairfield; mother, *Lynda Thomas Dunaway of Skowhegan; nieces and nephews, Joshua Elliott, Kayla Elliott, Brandon Hall, Erika Hall, and Justin Hall; thought of as his own children and grandchildren, Tasha, Marta, Zacheriah Bourque and their children, Bryson, Aaliya, and Sawyer; .
Allen was in the U.S. Army as a 19D (Cavalry Scout). He began his service in 1986 and served for three years and six months at Fort Hood, Texas in which he received an honorable discharge as a Private First Class.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Allen's memory to
Cherri Elliott
4 Winter Street
Fairfield, ME 04937.
Published in Central Maine on May 3, 2019