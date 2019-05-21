Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Willey Collicutt. View Sign Service Information Pleasant Street United Methodi 61 Pleasant St Waterville, ME 04901 (207) 872-7564 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Alice Willey Collicutt, 90, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. She was born in North Belgrade on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Preston Willey and Ida (Witham) Willey.Alice graduated from Belgrade High School in 1948 where she was captain of the softball team. On May 21, 1951, she married Ernest Collicutt. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 1993.Alice retired from K-Mart in 1994, having worked all her life in retail stores, including Woolworth's, Lincoln's, Butler's and WT Grant.Alice was a member of the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Waterville where she served as financial secretary for several years. She also volunteered at Inland Hospital for several years after retirement. She was a member of the Fairfield, VFW Ladies Auxillary.Alice was a gifted artist. She painted oil paintings of landscapes and portraits of people. Many loved ones have cherished paintings she gave as a gift. She crocheted many beautiful prayer shawls for the church over the years. Alice also loved to watch her favorite team the Red Sox and never missed a game. She enjoyed trips to PEI to visit friends and relatives. Alice loved animals, especially dogs. She will be deeply missed by her pomeranian, Isabella.Alice was predeceased by her parents; husband; three sisters, Lillian, Myrtle and Pauline, and four brothers, Leo, Stanley, Cecil and Russell.Alice is survived by his son Roy Collicutt and his wife Shellyann and her grandaughter Shepanski of Englewood, Fla. She is also survived by her daughter Melissa Lindsey and her partner James Trenholm of Waterville; grandchildren Benjamin and Nathaniel Theriault of Connecticut and Michaela Lindsey of Waterville; her sister Sharon Fuller and brother-in-law Roy Fuller; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Alice will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Street Untied Methodist Church in Waterville with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Veteran's cemetery in Augusta.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to:Pleasant Street United Methodist Church61 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901 or:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901







WATERVILLE - Alice Willey Collicutt, 90, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. She was born in North Belgrade on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Preston Willey and Ida (Witham) Willey.Alice graduated from Belgrade High School in 1948 where she was captain of the softball team. On May 21, 1951, she married Ernest Collicutt. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 1993.Alice retired from K-Mart in 1994, having worked all her life in retail stores, including Woolworth's, Lincoln's, Butler's and WT Grant.Alice was a member of the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Waterville where she served as financial secretary for several years. She also volunteered at Inland Hospital for several years after retirement. She was a member of the Fairfield, VFW Ladies Auxillary.Alice was a gifted artist. She painted oil paintings of landscapes and portraits of people. Many loved ones have cherished paintings she gave as a gift. She crocheted many beautiful prayer shawls for the church over the years. Alice also loved to watch her favorite team the Red Sox and never missed a game. She enjoyed trips to PEI to visit friends and relatives. Alice loved animals, especially dogs. She will be deeply missed by her pomeranian, Isabella.Alice was predeceased by her parents; husband; three sisters, Lillian, Myrtle and Pauline, and four brothers, Leo, Stanley, Cecil and Russell.Alice is survived by his son Roy Collicutt and his wife Shellyann and her grandaughter Shepanski of Englewood, Fla. She is also survived by her daughter Melissa Lindsey and her partner James Trenholm of Waterville; grandchildren Benjamin and Nathaniel Theriault of Connecticut and Michaela Lindsey of Waterville; her sister Sharon Fuller and brother-in-law Roy Fuller; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Alice will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Street Untied Methodist Church in Waterville with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at the Veteran's cemetery in Augusta.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to:Pleasant Street United Methodist Church61 Pleasant St.Waterville, ME 04901 or:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close