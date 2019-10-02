Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Alice Louise French, 75, of Gray Birch Drive, died Sept. 27, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center. She was born in Norwood, Mass. on April 11, 1944 the daughter of Walter Black and Leoness (Marshall) Black.



Alice was considered the "rock" of the family, serving as a source of love and stability for many in the immediate and extended family. She will always be remembered for her strength, perseverance, and her ever-present smile.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years as a billing clerk at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.



Alice was predeceased by her husband, Gene French; her parents; three brothers, Walter, James and Steven Black, and a sister, Edith Safford.



Surviving are two daughters, Sheryl Jackson and partner Steve Quintal of Pittston and Sandra Verge and husband David of Jefferson, one son, Richard Gagne of Lewiston; three brothers, John "Harry" Black and wife Dee Dee of Manchester, Carl Litchfield and wife Marsha Ainslie of Florida and George Black of Maine, two sisters, Bernice "Bunny" Molina of Florida and Deborah Black of Hallowell; two grandchildren, David Gagne and partner Dana Wands of Sidney and Joshua Pomelow and wife Valarie of Winthrop; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, many who considered her a "second Mom".



Family and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Somerville.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Memorial donations may be made to:



,



Founders Affiliate



P.O. Box 417005



Boston, MA 02241-7005







