Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Lasselle) Lewis. View Sign

RANDOLPH - Alice (Lasselle) Lewis, 77, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Augusta.



She was born on June 13, 1941 in Gardiner, the daughter of Richard and Lilla (Swift) Lasselle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.



Alice was employed for 36 years in the Treasury Department of Central Maine Power Company, and eight years as a cashier for Walmart. She was a past Matron and a 50-year member of Marion Chapter #63OES of Gardiner.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. A. Lewis, five brothers, Richard, John, George, Arthur, and Bert Lasselle and her sister, Ellen Bishop.



She is survived by her daughter Kelley and son-in-law Joe Cowing of Dresden; her granddaughter, Madison and husband Jacob Longfellow of Biddeford, her grandson Joshua Cowing of Dresden; her sister Mary Lewis of Randolph, her sister Marjorie and husband Lawrence Hayden of Clearwater, Fla., her brother Ralph and wife Clara Lasselle of Schenectady, N.Y. Also, survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Foster of Pittston and sister-in-law Linda Jamison of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.



Her last weeks were spent at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Thank you to all the staff who provided compassionate care. Special thank you to Louise Lahaie and Fred Newcombe for visiting her daily and providing extra tender loving care.



"Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all." – Unknown



No services will be held at this time, a private family graveside service will be held in the Spring.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website



Memorial donations may be made to:



Pals Animal Shelter



188 Case Rd.



East Winthrop, ME 04364







RANDOLPH - Alice (Lasselle) Lewis, 77, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Augusta.She was born on June 13, 1941 in Gardiner, the daughter of Richard and Lilla (Swift) Lasselle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.Alice was employed for 36 years in the Treasury Department of Central Maine Power Company, and eight years as a cashier for Walmart. She was a past Matron and a 50-year member of Marion Chapter #63OES of Gardiner.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. A. Lewis, five brothers, Richard, John, George, Arthur, and Bert Lasselle and her sister, Ellen Bishop.She is survived by her daughter Kelley and son-in-law Joe Cowing of Dresden; her granddaughter, Madison and husband Jacob Longfellow of Biddeford, her grandson Joshua Cowing of Dresden; her sister Mary Lewis of Randolph, her sister Marjorie and husband Lawrence Hayden of Clearwater, Fla., her brother Ralph and wife Clara Lasselle of Schenectady, N.Y. Also, survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Foster of Pittston and sister-in-law Linda Jamison of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.Her last weeks were spent at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Thank you to all the staff who provided compassionate care. Special thank you to Louise Lahaie and Fred Newcombe for visiting her daily and providing extra tender loving care."Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all." – UnknownNo services will be held at this time, a private family graveside service will be held in the Spring.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations may be made to:Pals Animal Shelter188 Case Rd.East Winthrop, ME 04364 Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close