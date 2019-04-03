Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Leroy "Al" Nisbet. View Sign

GARDINER - Alfred Leroy "Al" Nisbet, 93, of Gardiner, passed peacefully at the Maine Veteran's Home in Augusta surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019.



Al was born on Feb. 14, 1926 in Millinocket, to Henry Everett Nisbet and Myrtle (Ladner) Nisbet.



Al graduated from Gardiner High School in 1944 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Dad joined the



Al married Eleanor Alice Johnson on July 3, 1949 at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner and they shared 68 wonderful years together. They especially enjoyed having family gatherings and caring for their beautiful gardens.



Shortly after they were married, Al attended Chester School of Mechanical Dentistry in Boston, Mass., graduating in 1950. Al's work life was varied and included working for a couple of dental labs in Portland, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Augusta, S.D. Warren Corp in Gardiner and Statler Tissue in Augusta. He then worked for Dr. Gordon Freeman, DMD as a dental technician from 1968 to 1984. He finished his work life as a school bus driver for MSAD 11 in Gardiner and as a security guard for Central Maine Power.



Dad was a long time member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner where he served on several committees, worked on suppers, coached church league basketball, was head usher and received the mission pin for his service.



Al loved the city of Gardiner and was the chair, co-chair or member of all of their high school class reunions. He enjoyed serving on the Gardiner Planning Board in the 1990s and he had been a member of the American Legion,



It was an understatement to say that Al enjoyed sports of all kinds. He was instrumental in starting the Gardiner Pee Wee Basketball program in Gardiner and served as league commissioner. He loved attending Gardiner sporting events with his friends and played tennis well into his 70s. When he could no longer play tennis, Al enjoyed watching golf on the weekends. Dad and Mom took several trips and especially enjoyed traveling to England, where son Randy was stationed and taking a six-day trip with him through Scotland. Dad was very proud of his Scottish heritage.



Al was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; and his sister, Elaine Labbe.



He will be sadly missed by his aunt Vivian (Sid) Moore of Hudson, N.H.; brother, Everett Conrad "Connie" Nisbet (Louise) of South Portland, brothers-in-law, Richard Johnson (Alice) of Wallingford, Conn. and Arthur Johnson (Cynthia) of Belgrade; son, Alexander "Sandy" Nisbet (Karyn Lebel) of Minot, daughter, Katherine Rowe (Mark) of Jefferson, daughter, Heather Brown (James) of Windsor and son, Randall "Randy" Nisbet (Amy) of Randolph; grandchildren, Nicholas Nisbet (Patricia) of Denver, Colo., Benjamin Brown of Ozark, Mo., Matthew Brown (Erin) of Winthrop, James Beckwith of West Gardiner, Grant Nisbet of Randolph and Amelia Nisbet of Fort Collins, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Ryder Nisbet of Denver, Colo., Gavin Brown and Harper Brown of Winthrop; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Many thanks to the staff of the Maine Veterans Home and Maine General Hospice for the excellent care provided to Dad and the kindness and support shown to the family.



Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner, on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Reception will follow in the church vestry.



A committal service will be held for Mom and Dad this summer, very near what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



Highland Avenue United



Methodist Church,



35 Highland Avenue,



Gardiner, ME 04345.







53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

