VASSALBORO - Unfortunately, there will never be another Alexander Charles Hartman-Nutting. Alec came into this world on Feb. 28, 1989. His friends and family knew him as a thoughtful, soft-spoken, brilliant, and talented young man. We are thankful to have known him. His calling for photography produced over a million indelible images including one entitled First Day, First Light, which decorated the Governor of Maine's office in Augusta. Another, Dancing Bear, brought him worldwide recognition.



In spite of being inseparable from his camera equipment, computer, and cell phone, Alec loved nature. He often painstakingly took hours and days arranging to capture a perfect image like Afternoon Tea, a chipmunk sipping tea from a china teacup with cake and silverware at the ready, and First Day, First Light, a magical image taken after driving all night to the eastern edge of the U.S. in Lubec at the dawn of a new year. Other pictures required a quick eye and shutter to capture. Lynx Triplets caught three lynx cubs posing perfectly together on a fallen tree at Mosquito Lake, Alaska. Dancing Bear is a near-impossible shot of a grizzly bear cub as he stood up on one toe for a better look at the photographer. Jetstream captures sky-filling blood red clouds raked down the middle like a scar. His logo – the picture that started it all – is Ewe Portrait, with a sheep's eye so intricate you could feel her looking back. For Alec, Heaven was a quiet and calm journey deep out of doors until he unwound at the perfect spot. Then and there, flora and fauna recognized his peaceful presence and showed him how astonishingly beautiful they really are.



Alec gave all dogs and most people a chance. He loved his family and friends and would go above and beyond to see to their well-being. We loved him and still do. He enjoyed music with an edge, bands that reflected his darkly introspective side, and a great deal of volume. His band photography is nothing short of brilliant. Alec felt as at home in a sea of sweaty screaming fans as he did in nature. Music and those who made it energized him as if they shared a language. To him, it was life affirming.



Alexander Charles Hartman-Nutting passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Whereas we tearfully mourn his loss, we acknowledge the solace that he no longer suffers from depression, anxiety, and PTSD. He is always with us and will be forever. There will never be another Alec.



Alec is survived by his parents, Peter West Nutting of China and Charlie Hartman of Vassalboro; his favorite cousin, Sam Hartman of Manasquan, N.J.; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.



A memorial service for Alec will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Winslow Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, at 12 Lithgow Street in Winslow.



The images referenced above can be seen at www.alecphoto.com



Donations in Alec's name can be made to one of the places he loved the most, Mohonk Preserve,



online at



www.mohonkpreserve.org.







