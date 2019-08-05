ORRINTON, Maine and Moncks Corner, S.C. - Albert Wendell Copeland died suddenly in Goose Creek, S.C., on July 25, 2019. He was born in Brewer, Maine, on Dec. 12, 1930. While he had been in declining health for several years, our loss was unexpected.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cora (Legasse) Copeland and his children, Rod of Moncks Corner, Cathi Hudson and her husband, Tony of Goose Creek, Tom and his wife, Judy of Oakland, Maine, Chris of Portland, Maine, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Jennie (Hodgdon) Copeland.
"Copie" attended Orrington schools and graduated from Bangor High School in 1949. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He loved hunting, golfing, baseball, and was an excellent chair caner. Locally, he was best known for his roadside vegetable stand on the River Road in Orrington. He was a big-rig truck driver for most of his life, having driven for Fox & Ginn, Highway Transportation, and Dead River. He was very proud of his years of accident-free driving.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Brookings-Smith Brewer Chapel, 55 S. Main St., Brewer, Maine. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1 p.m., until time of service Monday. The family invites all to share conversation and refreshments in the Family Reception Rooms of Brookings-Smith following the service. Interment will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery, Orrington. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com
In lieu of flowers
please donate in Copie's name to the
First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 108,
Orrington, ME 04474
or the
Maine Affiliate
51 US Rte. 1, Suite M,
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 5, 2019