Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Waterville Country Club 39 Country Club Road, Oakland , ME

OAKLAND - Albert Wayne Chaffee, 81, of Oakland, Maine, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, at Inland Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife and family. Wayne was born in Maybrook, New York, on August 4, 1937.



He was the son of the late Albert Cyril Chaffee and Mildred (King) Chaffee.



Wayne was the devoted husband of 63 years to Shirley (Noonan) Chaffee. He was a loving father who is survived by his son, Albert Timothy Chaffee of Clinton, Maine, and his wife, Joan, and daughter, Amy Chaffee Pekock of Andover, Mass., and her husband, Steven. He was "Papa" to two wonderful grandsons, Lincoln and Channing. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Heman Stannard, brother-in-law, Jack Noonan and wife, Angela, sister-in-law, Sylvia Noonan and Beverly Greene, as well as his much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Stannard, father-in-law, Guy Noonan, mother-in-law, Elza Fenton and two infant children.



Wayne married the love of his life, Shirley, on May 4, 1956. Wayne and Shirley met at Whitehall High School in New York. They were "Boy and Girl of the Month" during their senior year and walked down the graduation aisle together in 1955.



After graduating from the University of Vermont in 1959, Wayne worked for his father at Chaffee Lumber Company until moving to Oakland, Maine in 1960.



He was the mill manager for the Androscoggin Corporation in Oakland until he and Shirley founded A.W. Chaffee, Wood Fiber Brokerage, and then A&S (Albert & Shirley) Inc. Trucking Company. Their orange and white trucks were a fixture throughout New England and Atlantic Canada for more than 40 years.



Wayne and Shirley sold their business in 2016. Their employees became more like family over the years. Many were with Wayne just prior to his passing.



Throughout his business career, Wayne was a member of numerous professional and civic organizations including the American Pulp and Paper Association, the Maine Motor Transport Association and the National Rifle Association.



He was also a life member of the Freemasons Phoenix Lodge No. 96 in Whitehall, New York.



Wayne and Shirley shared many wonderful years together. When their children were young, they enjoyed camping at Popham Beach and snowmobiling. They were also fond of vacationing on Key West and, in later years, Siesta Key, Fla. Wayne enjoyed duck hunting with his son Tim and friends. He loved the home he shared with Shirley on Messalonskee Lake where they celebrated many happy holidays and gathered with family and friends.



Shirley and the family would like to thank all those who expressed their love and support for Wayne throughout the past year. Particularly, they would like to offer their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Inland Hospital, who gave extraordinary care to Wayne. They would also like to thank Beacon Hospice and Lakewood Continuing Care.



A Celebration of life will take place at the Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, Oakland, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wayne's memory to Northern Light Inland Foundation,



200 Kennedy



Memorial Drive



Waterville, Maine 04901



and in memo line put Inland Hospital in memory of Albert W. Chaffee.



207-861-3012.







