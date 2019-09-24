Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Irvin Stone Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Albert Irvin Stone Sr., 67 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home in Waterville. He was born Sept. 19, 1951 in Chatham, Va., the son of Amos and Rosa bell (Irven) Stone. After the birth of his first son, Albert Jr., he moved to Maine to raise his family. After working until the age of 55, he was forced to stop due to health problems.Albert loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and you could always find him watching Nascar and football on the weekends. He was a very generous man and would do anything he could to help someone out. Albert is survived by his son, Joshua Stone and wife Rachel of Oakland, daughters, Amanda Varney and fiance Sonny Arsenault of Waterville, Tonia Saunders of Capitol Heights, Md.; grandchildren, Jeziah Stone, Tyleisha Vankeuren, Hayley Jade Stone, Sayvon Hall, Lisette Luce, Adam Luce, Isaac Luce, Shelby Arsenault, Savannah Arsenault, Carter Arsenault, Dylan Arsenault; great-grandson, KyShawn Saunders; his sisters and brothers, Rosa Stone, Mary Stone, Betty Stone of Chatham, Va., Isabel Carter, Niles Stone, Henrietta Stone, Marilyn Stone, Linda Jennings and husband Donald, Mable Reynolds and husband Carlton of Danville, Va., and Gilmer Stone and wife Niecy of Winston-Salem, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents, Amos and Rosa bell (Irven) Stone; sisters, Maddie Stone, Katie Stone and Shirley Stone, brothers, Thomas Stone, Robert Stone, Joe Lewis Stone, Amos Stone Jr. and Willie Stone; son, Albert I. Stone Jr. At the request of family there will be no funeral or visitation hours. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.







WATERVILLE - Albert Irvin Stone Sr., 67 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home in Waterville. He was born Sept. 19, 1951 in Chatham, Va., the son of Amos and Rosa bell (Irven) Stone. After the birth of his first son, Albert Jr., he moved to Maine to raise his family. After working until the age of 55, he was forced to stop due to health problems.Albert loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and you could always find him watching Nascar and football on the weekends. He was a very generous man and would do anything he could to help someone out. Albert is survived by his son, Joshua Stone and wife Rachel of Oakland, daughters, Amanda Varney and fiance Sonny Arsenault of Waterville, Tonia Saunders of Capitol Heights, Md.; grandchildren, Jeziah Stone, Tyleisha Vankeuren, Hayley Jade Stone, Sayvon Hall, Lisette Luce, Adam Luce, Isaac Luce, Shelby Arsenault, Savannah Arsenault, Carter Arsenault, Dylan Arsenault; great-grandson, KyShawn Saunders; his sisters and brothers, Rosa Stone, Mary Stone, Betty Stone of Chatham, Va., Isabel Carter, Niles Stone, Henrietta Stone, Marilyn Stone, Linda Jennings and husband Donald, Mable Reynolds and husband Carlton of Danville, Va., and Gilmer Stone and wife Niecy of Winston-Salem, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents, Amos and Rosa bell (Irven) Stone; sisters, Maddie Stone, Katie Stone and Shirley Stone, brothers, Thomas Stone, Robert Stone, Joe Lewis Stone, Amos Stone Jr. and Willie Stone; son, Albert I. Stone Jr. At the request of family there will be no funeral or visitation hours. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close