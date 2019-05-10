AUGUSTA - Albert E. Lombard passed away on May 2, 2019 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care - Gray Birch, with his wife at his side.
Albert was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Hartford, to Dennis Leroy and Corrine Louise Lombard. After being educated in South Paris schools, Albert joined the U.S. Navy in November, 1952 and was honorably discharged in November, 1960.
After the Navy, he went to work for VA Maine Healthcare System - Togus, where he worked more than 30 years in food service, retiring in 1995. In 1996, Albert married Rose Rocque Marshall in Augusta.
Albert was predeceased by his parents; twin brother, Alfred and younger brother, Clifton.
He leaves behind his wife, Rose Marshall of Augusta; and sister, Arlene Lombard Marston and her husband, Robert of Harrison; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services for Albert will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.
Published in Central Maine on May 10, 2019