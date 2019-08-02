Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan B. Hayes. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Lake St. George Liberty , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD - Alan B. Hayes, 61, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born in Waterville on June 21, 1958, son of Paul and Beverly Hayes.



Alan graduated from Lawrence High School. He worked at the family business, Bev's Sandwich Shop, and later Crowe Rope in Winslow.



Alan loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, trapping and especially fishing. He enjoyed going to bingo with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. His last wish was to have all of his family together one last time which he managed to organize one week before his passing.



He is predeceased by his mother, Beverly Hayes; grandparents George and Blanche Hayes and Ruben and Bertha Cole. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 20 years, Rose Hayes; sons Larry and Brandon Church, daughter Jennifer Church; grandchildren Jayden and Jessica Carter and Alexis Church; his father, Paul Hayes of Albion; brother, Jay Hayes and wife Diane of Fairfield, sisters Jerrie Parker and husband Greg, Paulette Carter and husband Richard, and Bobbie Jo Williams all of Albion; a niece, several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and his dog Chevy.



A celebration of life will be at Lake St. George in Liberty on Saturday, August 24, at noon. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, Waterville.







Published in Central Maine on Aug. 2, 2019

