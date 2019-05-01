Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Tomash. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

WEST GARDINER - Adam Tomash of West Gardiner died peacefully at home on April 28, 2019, after a full and authentic life. Born on New Year's Eve, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Patricia and Sam Tomash, Adam was an only child who spent his early years in the stimulating and sometimes chaotic atmosphere of city life and his parents' political involvements. He eventually moved to Eau Claire, Wis., to live with his maternal grandmother, Dora Young, where they enjoyed many camping and traveling adventures. He graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wis., in 1961 and the University of Wisconsin, with a B.S. in chemistry, in 1965. He then continued as a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant in chemistry at the University of New Hampshire from 1965 to 1969, where he met Bonnie Chadwick, whom he would soon marry. Adam continued his career as a professor of chemistry at Roger Williams College in Rhode Island from 1969 to 1972. There he lived on the Coggeshall Farm historical homestead and museum as the caretaker and began his serious lifelong career as a self-sufficient farmer. These interests eventually led him to Concord, where he built his own home and lived "off the grid." There, his children played freely on the farm and in the brook and surrounding woods, consistent with Adam's philosophy that plants and children are best left to their own natures and discoveries. He began selling vegetables, among other enterprises, and was one of MOFGA's first certified organic growers.Adam had a curious and wide-ranging intellect. He worked on and off for many years for Fedco Seeds, first as its seed-packing manager and subsequently as its manager of Moose Growers Supply. He taught himself how to repair cars, which eventually led to employment as a mechanic and then service adviser at Bob Chambers Honda and then service manager at Shoreline Ford. When his interest turned to computers, he became an authorized Apple computer representative and developed a business selling and servicing Apple computer products. Adam could grow any cole crop and produced large and award-winning cabbages. He was happy growing things and, in particular, happiest teaching others how to grow things. He was a longtime supporter of MOFGA, volunteering for many years as a Common Ground Country Fair coordinator, first in the exhibition hall and then for the speakers' tents. At the fair, he was known as "Pickle Man" for his award-winning recipe for half-sour pickles. He enjoyed writing articles for the MOFGA newspaper, speaking at the fair, and mentoring other would-be farmers, gardeners, and homesteaders. He was grateful to be a MOFGA mentor and for the deep friendship he formed with Jon Ault as a result of that program. Adam valued cooperative efforts. He was a lifelong advocate of food cooperatives, starting with an early effort by Fedco (called Bilbo's Breakfast) and ending with the Gardiner Food Co-op, with lots of other co-ops in between. He also supported affordable cooperative housing, including a project in Readfield that did not come to fruition but did lead him to his next life partner. He spent more than two decades on a suburban homestead called Avant Gardens with his partner, June Zellers. He raised bees, tended a small and varied orchard, grew organic vegetables, and always enjoyed being outside with his hands in the dirt. He lived his life consistent with his core beliefs, which included raising his own food, keeping his reliance on fossil fuels to a minimum, learning the skills to repair just about anything, living close to the land, and, as much as possible, not interfering with nature. He was a hard worker and really disliked noise. He was never reticent in expressing his opinions, especially to those who disrupted otherwise tranquil settings.He is survived by his children: his son, Asa Tomash, formerly of Munich, Germany and more recently of Skowhegan and his daughter, Leska Tomash, her husband, Mike Fraser, and their son, Henry of Portland. At Adam's request, there will be no memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







